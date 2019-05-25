ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) An early morning shooting left one man dead and two others injured.
Police told CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern there were a lot of people inside and outside when the shooting happened at Atlantis Restaurant and Lounge on Piedmont Circle.
We're told there was a fight that escalated into gunfire. It happened around 2:30 a.m. when the lounge was closing.
Officers responded to scene and found three adult men shot.
“One of those persons was dead on scene, the other two received treatment for their injuries, but they’ll be fine,” said Lt. Andrea Webster, with the Atlanta Police Department.
The shooting happened in the breezeway in between the indoor and outdoor areas. Detectives say the person who was killed was an employee here. The victim was later identified as 42 year-old John Price.
“We believe there was an altercation between one of the employees at the lounge and one of the patrons,” added Lt. Webster.
Police are interviewing witnesses here to help them identify the shooter -- who is still on the run.
Police don’t have a description of the shooter, but they are checking surveillance footage.
If you have any information regarding this shooting contact Atlanta police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.