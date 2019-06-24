COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a triple shooting at an apartment complex in College Park early Monday morning.
The shootings happened at The Life at Avery Park complex on Charlestown Drive.
Not many details have been released, including a motive for the shootings.
No word on if police have any suspects in custody.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact College Park Police.
