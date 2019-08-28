ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) One man is dead and two others are injured following a triple shooting in Roswell early Wednesday morning.
The shootings happened around 1:30 a.m. inside a unit at the Roswell Pointe Condominiums. One of the victims called police.
It's unclear what led up to the shootings but police say they were not random and the victims may have known who pulled the trigger.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Just arrived to breaking news in Roswell. Triple shooting leaves one man dead, 2 others injured @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/FQWHKs4cBI— Adam Harding (@HardingReports) August 28, 2019
