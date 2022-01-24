EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) — A man was shot to death Monday on Washington Road in East Point, according to the East Point Police Department.
Police say they found a man lying in the middle of the road with gunshot wounds shortly before 5 p.m. Medical personnel confirmed that he was dead.
The shooter has not been located. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
