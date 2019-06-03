ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A homicide unit was called to the Civic Center on Monday after Atlanta Police received a call about a person down at the location.
Upon arrival, officer located a deceased male outside the building located in the 300 block of Piedmont Avenue.
The investigation is on-going, therefore, a medical examiner has yet to determine a cause of death.
