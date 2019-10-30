DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police have responded to a plane crash near an apartment complex in DeKalb County that has killed one person and injured another..
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after taking off from the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Two people were aboard the plane and DeKalb Fire rescue has confirmed one death.
Authorities say the plane crashed into the Clairmont Hills Townhomes located on Peachwood Circle. Several videos obtained by CBS46 show a large police presence in the area.
There are no reports of injuries at the complex.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.
The Red Cross is on the scene to assist any residents who have been displaced.
CBS46 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as new information is learned.
WATCH: DeKalb County Fire Captain Dion Bentley talks about the crash
