ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Tuesday is the deadline for Atlanta Public Schools' students who missed the online learning device distribution.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has ordered all schools closed through April 24 and getting one of the devices is key for online learning. If your child does not have a device, you must contact their school by Tuesday, March 31 at 5 p.m. and let the school know.
The school says the devices will be available for pick up starting on Thursday, April 2, at the Alonzo A. Crim Center for Learning and Leadership at 130 Trinity Avenue SW, while supplies last.
Also, you must have an appointment before coming to pick up a device on Thursday. All ‘last call’ distributions will end on Friday.
