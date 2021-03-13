The clock is ticking if you are an Atlanta parent wanting to register your 4-year-old for the Atlanta Public Schools Pre-K Program. The lottery applications will close Monday, March 15, at 11:59 a.m.
The APS Pre-K program is open to children in the district who will be 4-years-old on or before September 2, 2021. The program is a free, full-day program which was developed to prepare 4-year-olds for kindergarten, laying an educational foundation for their future schooling.
Seats will be filled through a random electronic lottery drawing on March 26, 2021. Results from the drawing are emailed to the applicants after a verification process is complete according to APS. Pending official verification, the release of the lottery results could be delayed. To fill out an application or learn more about the program, go to APS EnrollEarlyATL.com.
