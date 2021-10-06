GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Parts of Ronald Reagan parkway in Gwinnett County have been shut down due to a fatal crash in the area Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the westbound lanes of the parkway from Webb Gin to Five Forks are shut down. They advise commuters to avoid the area and expect delays.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
