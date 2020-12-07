I-85 at Chamblee-Tucker accident
GDOT
A crash brought traffic to a standstill on I-85 south at Chamblee-Tucker Road in DeKalb on Monday.
 
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, one person was killed, and another person is trapped. Five of seven lanes are shut down while crews work to clear the accident. 
 
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates. 
 

