ATLANTA (CBS46) - Diamond Johnson, 15, was fatally shot during a fight between two groups of teenagers Saturday night outside the Waffle House in the Glenwood Park shopping plaza.
“It's heartbreaking. Especially hearing a young teen being killed. We definitely have to stop the violence and take some kind of accountability for what we're doing,” Witness Aqeed Hamulizim said.
About three hours later, outside Artisans Bar and Gallery on Peachtree Street, there was another shooting stemming from a dispute inside the bar. One man was wounded, and 22-year-old Antonio Sykes was killed.
Four other shootings happened in the city of Atlanta between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning for a total of six shootings leaving two dead and 10 wounded in just six hours. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addressed the crime trend during her state of the city address a few weeks ago.
“Just as we have overcome challenges in the past, Atlanta will get to the other side of this COVID crime wave and we will get this violence under control,” Bottoms said.
Most recent crime stats show there have been 208 shootings in Atlanta this year, up to 51-percent from last year and 40 homicides, a 60-percent increase from 2020.
“We are committed to putting an additional 250 new officers on the street during the next fiscal year,” Bottoms said.
The crime trend is also a political issue due to the Mayor’s race this year.
Atlanta City Council President and Mayoral Candidate Felicia Moore weighed in on Monday saying, “Since Thursday, nearly 22 people have been shot and 4 killed with one being again another youth. I am angry and frustrated with the lack of acknowledgment by the Administration that we are in a crisis and the numerous crime plans that have been released have not helped,” Moore said. "As our next Mayor, I would show up, call for all to put down their guns, use creative measures to immediately get more officers on the street for visibility, and work with our religious and community leaders to increase awareness and action on the grassroots level. Atlanta cannot wait.”
In the wake of these deadly shootings Bottoms' is set to hold a news conference Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. on public safety. Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will also speak on this topic.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting which killed Diamond Johnson Saturday night. Callers remain anonymous when they call 404-577-TIPS (8477).
