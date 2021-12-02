ATLANTA (CBS46) — Four officers shot, one dead. In a matter of 12 hours, two officer-involved shootings -- one in DeKalb County and one in Clayton County. In total, 8 people were killed or injured, including the officers.
Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced for Clayton County Police Officer Henry Laxson who was killed Tuesday night during a domestic violance incident.
The other three officers are recovering from their injuries.
Laxon's death along with the shooting of three other police officers is causing a lot of pain tonight for members of local law enforcement and their families.
Officer Laxon's death marked the 8th police officer in Georgia to be killed so far this year and the third in metro Atlanta in the past month.
Gov. Brian Kemp said, "Georgia's lost one of their finest in Clayton County Police Officer Henry Laxon, killed in the line of duty."
Josh Watson of the Georgia Law Enforcement Organization had this to say, "Even though they work for different agencies across the state, they all have one common goal in mind and that is the protection of people."
A patrol car has been parked outside the Clayton County Police Department and residents are invited to leave flowers in his honor. Funeral arrangement for the officer have yet to be announced.
Love and Appreciation for FTO Henry LaxsonWe have placed FTO Henry Laxson’s vehicle in front of our Clayton County Police Department Headquarters located at 7911 N. McDonough Street, Jonesboro, GA 30236.Please access our Facebook page for more details.https://t.co/G32UIWZ01S pic.twitter.com/WGlowMfuYO— Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) December 2, 2021
