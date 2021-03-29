On Monday afternoon the Atlanta Police Department responded to an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The call came in around 1:32 p.m. and happened at the Cascade Glen Apartments, located at 3901 Campbellton Road SW.
The man was confirmed dead on the scene by Atlanta Fire Rescue, said police.
Homicide detectives are investigating the cause surrounding the shooting. This is an active and ongoing investigation.
