ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 48-year-old man in southwest Atlanta.
It happened at around 12:30 a.m. along Pinehurst Terrace.
Upon arrival, officers found the man with at least one gunshot wound. APD managed to recover ballistic evidence from the scene.
Police say the shooting appears to have stemmed from a dispute and that the shooter may have possibly known the man prior to his death.
At this time, no known arrests have been made in connection to this case.
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest updates as more information becomes available.
