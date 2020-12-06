A man is in police custody after shooting a woman in a Marietta Mexican restaurant.
Local college campuses were all put on lock down after the shooting.
Police haven’t had a chance to notify next of kin and said it will be hours before more details come out.
Police told CBS46’s Melissa Stern around 2:30 this afternoon, a woman was shot and killed at the “El Ranchero” Mexican restaurant.
Marietta police said they had multiple 911 calls about a man firing a handgun inside the restaurant on Cobb Parkway South, Sunday afternoon.
“He did fire the handgun one time inside the restaurant, intentionally striking a female patron, that female patron did not survive,” said Officer Chuck McPhilamy, the Public Information Officer for the Marietta Police Department.
Police said that man took off running.
Nearby colleges -- Kennesaw State University’s Marietta Campus and Life University -- sent out alerts via social media to students and faculty asking everyone to shelter in place.
“We notified the campus and asked them to please lock it down, and notify their teachers, staff, and faculty, just in case he stayed on their facility,” Officer McPhilamy added.
Marietta police responded in conjunction with several other law enforcement agencies. They located the man about a half mile away near Barclay Circle and Cobb Parkway.
“Within an hour we had the suspect apprehended,” Officer McPhilamy said.
Police don’t believe there’s any association to the colleges, the shelter in place request was done as a precautionary measure because of how close they are to the restaurant.
Police believe the man and woman were at the restaurant together, that it wasn’t a random, but they don’t currently know their relationship.
Police said that’s all the information they can provide at this time, as they don’t want to jeopardize the case and want the suspect to be held accountable.
