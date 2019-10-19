ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man was fatally shot on Princess Avenue SW.
Atlanta Police said it happened at 1:30 Saturday morning.
When investigators arrived, they found the man dead, shot multiple times.
They do not have any suspects or know how many they're looking for just yet, but based on the amount of shell casings, they do believe there is more than one shooter.
Investigators are not sure if the man shot was involved.
There are no other known injuries but APD said one home was damaged from the gunfire and no one was home.
CBS46’s Iyani Hughes is working to learn more details.
