ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating the third deadly shooting in less than a year at a Buckhead shopping center.
Officers responded around 3 a.m. Friday to a report of a 23-year-old man shot and killed in a parking lot outside the Buckhead Loft night club, located in the 2100 block of Tula Street.
Lieutenant Andrea Webster said authorities believe it started with a dispute between two groups of people, but don't don’t know where they were before the argument broke out. "It looks like there were two shooters, or two groups of shooters, shooting at each other,” Webster said.
Friday’s homicide is the third deadly shooting to take place at shopping center just behind Peachtree Road, in less than a year.
In June, a 29-year old was found dead in a wrecked car in the parking lot of the shopping center. Police said the shooting was justified as he was shot after an alleged attempt to break into a business.
In October 2018, the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit obtained arrest warrants for Anthony Parkman for the shooting death of Emeka Onyekwe at the same location in the 2100 block of Tula Street NW.
Parkman was taken into custody and transported to Fulton County Jail, where he was charged with murder.
Witnesses told police it was “open mic” night at the Buckhead Loft and an altercation inside resulted in Onyekwe, an innocent bystander, getting shot and killed.
The nightclub is surrounded by other businesses, from hair salons, to Pilates studios. None of the business owners wanted to go on camera with CBS 46, but many of them expressed frustration with the issues stemming from the Buckhead Loft nightclub, and they want something done about it.
Nilda Winiarski does Pilates at a studio in the shopping center three times a week. She said it’s a nice neighborhood to visit during the day, but she would never visit at night.
“I hope things change for the neighborhood, they deserve it and for the people who come to work here,” Winiarski said.
The staff inside the property’s management office had no comment.
