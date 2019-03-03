TALBOTTON, GA (CBS46) -- Multiple large tornadoes tore through parts of Alabama and Georgia Sunday afternoon and evening leaving a path of death and destruction.
The hardest hit area appeared to be Lee County, Alabama where multiple people were killed. According to WRBL, the CBS affiliate in Columbus, Georgia, 10 people were killed by the tornado that struck Lee County.
Large tornado Sunday afternoon in Lee County, Alabama. Fatalities were reported. Video from @ScottPeakeWX pic.twitter.com/6pw8h6qXAt— SevereStudios (@severestudios) March 3, 2019
Tornado now https://t.co/qsNA3zpsZN— Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) March 3, 2019
Closer to the Atlanta area, the cleanup will be arduous for those impacted by a tornado that touched down in Talbot County.
CBS46's Jasmina Alston arrived in the area and found destruction everywhere.
WATCH: just some of the damage in Talbotton @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/1u2FWcp6ND— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) March 4, 2019
WATCH: another look at Talbotton right on hwy 41. @cbs46 what you see at about 30 seconds was a house, luckily the family was not home pic.twitter.com/cgB0BpLsx2— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) March 4, 2019
Scott Fillmer, who lived in the area, showed the destruction to his property and surrounding area.
This metal wrapped around the tree is everywhere, in the distance is what used to be Capps Sausage. #tornado in Beauregard pic.twitter.com/xAnQwWqvKV— Scott Fillmer (@scottfillmer) March 3, 2019
This is what Lee Road 100 looks like just outside of Beauregard. Incredible destruction from this #tornado @spann pic.twitter.com/EE91ONjTbm— Scott Fillmer (@scottfillmer) March 3, 2019
This was by far the hardest hit area on our road, Capps’ (Of the local famous Capps Sausage) house in the distance looks destroyed, cars are flipped, every tree in this swath is gone. #Tornado in Beauregard. @spann pic.twitter.com/UkgRiIwyVH— Scott Fillmer (@scottfillmer) March 3, 2019
Debris is just everywhere... parts to people’s houses, random mattress in our driveway, trees down everywhere I can look, power lines down everywhere. LR100 is impassable for sure. #tornado @spann pic.twitter.com/wSz9dlHeej— Scott Fillmer (@scottfillmer) March 3, 2019
Our power lines are under these two massive trees... debris is basically everywhere. Sirensare still blaring everywhere. The cliche of it sounds like a freight train coming is no joke. #tornado pic.twitter.com/lXJZX6Lrsz— Scott Fillmer (@scottfillmer) March 3, 2019
Frick that tornado went right over our property/house, I’ve got someone else’s fence posts everywhere, lost huge trees... heard the freight train coming, felt the pressure drop. Closer than I ever want to be again. #Tornado #Beauregard pic.twitter.com/F6UGld2jqv— Scott Fillmer (@scottfillmer) March 3, 2019
Numerous tornado watches and warnings were issued for counties in Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina throughout the afternoon and evening.
The threat for the Atlanta region has passed.
CBS46 will continue to monitor weather in our 9 and 11 pm newscast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.