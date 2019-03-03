TALBOTTON, GA (CBS46) -- Multiple large tornadoes tore through parts of Alabama and Georgia Sunday afternoon and evening leaving a path of death and destruction.

The hardest hit area appeared to be Lee County, Alabama where multiple people were killed. According to WRBL, the CBS affiliate in Columbus, Georgia, 10 people were killed by the tornado that struck Lee County.

Closer to the Atlanta area, the cleanup will be arduous for those impacted by a tornado that touched down in Talbot County.

CBS46's Jasmina Alston arrived in the area and found destruction everywhere.

Scott Fillmer, who lived in the area, showed the destruction to his property and surrounding area.

Numerous tornado watches and warnings were issued for counties in Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina throughout the afternoon and evening.

The threat for the Atlanta region has passed.

CBS46 will continue to monitor weather in our 9 and 11 pm newscast.

