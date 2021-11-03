ATLANTA (CBS46) — Today is National Sandwich Day and there are a few deals available in the Atlanta area.
Jimmy John's is donating 100% of sales on Nov. 3 of their new, limited-time Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich to the Jimmy John's Foundation, which supports the Boys & Girls Club's Workforce Readiness initiative. There are multiple locations in metro Atlanta.
McAlister's Deli is celebrating by offering a BOGO deal for Rewards members. If you are not a Rewards winner yet, you can sign up now. There are multiple locations in metro Atlanta area.
Miller's Ale House is featuring its new Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. It has a hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, crunchy sweet celery coleslaw, dill pickles and a toasted sesame bun. It is available for $11.99. There are 2 locations in the metro Atlanta area.
Schlotzsky's is offering a medium sandwich for only $5 on their app on Nov. 3. There is a limit of 5 per purchase. There are a few locations in the metro Atlanta area.
Subway is offering a free footlong sandwich if you buy two on National Sandwich Day. The deal continues through Nov. 6. The offer is redeemable online and through the Subway app.
White Castle is also offering a BOGO deal on Nov. 3. It applies to any original or cheese slider. Must download a coupon from their website. There are multiple locations in the metro Atlanta area.
Sandwiches were first made popular in 1762 by John Mantagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich in England. According to history, Mantagu was gambling and didn't want to leave the table to eat. So, he asked for something that he could eat while in his chair and was brought two pieces of bread with meat.
Note: The information in this article is accurate to the best of our knowledge. However, you may need to verify with the individual restaurant before asking for the deal.
If you would like to submit information for this list, please send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
