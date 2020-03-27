ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rev. Dr. Joseph Echols Lowery, the man known as the "Dean of the Civil Rights Movement," has passed away at his home after a brief battle with illness Friday.
Honored by the NAACP with its "Lifetime Achievement Award" and bestowed The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barrack Obama, Lowery was a major force in the Civil Rights Movement and years that followed. Across eight decades, he served as a community leader, pastor, family man, freedom fighter, and advocate.
Rev. Dr. Lowery played a pivotal role in the nonviolent struggle for rights, equality, dignity, and justice for African Americans. He was a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King's, and was one of Dr. King's chosen delegates to deliver the demands of the Selma-to-Montgomery March to Alabama's the Governor, George Wallace.
In 2009, Lowery even had the opportunity to deliver the Benediction during Obama's inauguration as the 44th President of the United States.
He will be remembered fondly throughout Atlanta and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.