ROCKDALE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A death investigation is underway after the Rockdale County Department of Transportation found human remains near a roadway early Monday afternoon.
Crew members located a skull and remains of a male body with clothes near Ebenezer Road.
It is not clear how the remains got there or cause of death at this time. Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.