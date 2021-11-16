GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating a death that occurred at the Citgo Gas station on Sims Road and Centerville Hwy.
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A death investigation is underway at a Gwinnett County Tuesday night.
Police are investigating the Citgo Gas station on Sims Road and Centerville Highway in Snellville.
This is a developing story. CBS46 has a team headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.
