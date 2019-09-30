NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) – Gwinnett County Police are investigating a death at the Lakeview Behavioral Facility in Norcross after initially responding to a domestic incident at the facility.
Gwinnett County Police said after they responded, Milton Jackson, 56, was transported to a local hospital where he died. Police said they are awaiting results from the medical examiner’s office and classified this as a “death investigation.”
Lakeview Behavioral Health has made headlines lately as the GCPD investigates between 15-20 complaints about the facility. Police previously said the allegations include physical abuse, sexual abuse, missing persons, neglect, and theft.
Police previously said they had not received much cooperation from staff at the facility and asked anyone with information about Lakeview Behavioral to contact GCPD or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
