Forsyth County, GA (CBS46) The mysterious death of a Forsyth County mother of five is being ruled an accident.
She died during an adult slumber party and the coroner's toxicology report only leads to more questions.
Calm and clinical. That was the early reaction in a 911 call when party goers found one of their friends dead.
There's a lot of questions surrounding what actually happened to 40-year old Tamla Horsford but investigators are walking away, saying her death was an accident.
"She's not moving one bit. I just tried to assess her, she's completely face-down in the yard. She is stiff."
That's the voice of Jose Barerra talking to 911 operators when party goers found the body of Horsford in the backyard of this house on November 4.
"Do you see any blood or anything from where she fell?" asked the 911 dispatcher.
"I don't know if I should turn her over. She's completely face down," said Barerra.
Toxicology reports show alcohol and Xanax in her system. Party goers claim they went to bed and Tamla was drinking by herself on a balcony when she must have fell.
Investigators say 911 was contacted immediately but some on social media wonder how quick that was and if anyone else was with her.
Adding to the suspicion, the man on the 911 call, Jose Barerra was fired by Forsyth County after using his access as a pre-trial services officer to access the files on this case.
“It definitely upset us and we feel violated, it violated our trust," said Major Joe Perkins with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
As for those cameras that Jose says his girlfriend has on the porch, CBS46 has reached out to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to see what's on there. We’re still waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.