FULTON, GA (CBS46) Eric Perkinson was convicted of murdering a 16-year-old Dunwoody High School student more than 20 years ago. He was put on death row, but it all could change after a judge made a stunning decision.
This week a federal judge ruled Perkinson is entitled to a new sentencing, which could alter his jail time or still give him life in prison, but save him from a death sentence.
The ruling comes after the judge determined he wasn’t adequately represented at trial. The question of whether Perkinson is intellectually disabled has also been raised.
Louis Nava and a friend were carjacked and driven to rural Bartow County in 1998. His friend survived, but Nava was shot and killed. Perkinson was charged in the murder.
We spoke exclusively with Nava's mother, Laura Lynn.
"I would prefer the execution," she told us in an interview. "That’s our fear with life without parole, something would come along [and he would get out]," said Lynn.
There's another twist to this story, and we are working on that for a special report airing next week.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.