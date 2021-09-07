GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) — Recent deaths of school employees prompt Griffin-Spalding County School System to transition to virtual learning.
The school district posted in an online statement saying three transportation staff members have passed away in the last two weeks.
"Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts and prayers are with friends, family and coworkers."
The district says the loss has created a strain on transportation operations. As a result, all GSCS students will move to virtual learning starting Wednesday, Sept. 8. Students will remain on virtual learning for the remainder of the week.
As of Thursday, Sept. 2, the district has reported 95 total positive COVID-19 tests in students and another 20 staff members. 505 students are currently in quarantine.
