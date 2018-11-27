Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Debates will be held Tuesday for all but one of the candidates in Georgia's two run-off elections.
Due to scheduling conflicts, Republican Brad Raffensperger will not appear at the debate against Democrat John Barrow for Georgia Secretary of State. The debate is scheduled for Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
Instead, Raffensperger will be represented by an empty podium. The Atlanta Press Club does not cancel a debate even if there's only one candidate in attendance to make sure it doesn't penalize the candidate who agreed to participate.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has tweeted his support for Raffensperger, saying Raffensperger "is tough on Crime and Borders" and "will be great for jobs!"
The debate held for the candidates for Georgia's Public Service Commission in District 3 will also take place on Tuesday.
Republican Chuck Eaton will square off against Democrat Lindy Miller at 10 a.m. in a debate that will take place on Facebook Live.
Eaton received 49.70 percent of the vote while Miller finished with 47.63 percent of the vote.
