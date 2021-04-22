COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Marietta police are looking for whoever is responsible for damaging up to 20 cars. Investigators said someone threw debris onto I-75 from the Allgood Road overpass.
Venessa Lanier told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson that her life flashed before her eyes while driving up I-75.
“At first I thought I was shot,” she explained.
The windshield of her brand-new Cadillac SUV is now shattered. Marietta police believe someone intentionally threw concrete debris from the overpass.
“I knew it had to be either a rock, a brick or gunfire because it was such a large pop,” she said. “And I just kept going. I didn’t stop because again, I didn’t know if I was being shot at.”
Police said Lanier is just one of many drivers hit between 3pm and 7pm on Wednesday. “It hit the car…sounded like an explosion,” said Justin Roberts, whose car was also struck by debris. Roberts said he was driving home from the work when a football-sized rock smashed into his car.
“It shattered the windshield,” he said. “If it would have come up a few more inches it could have just came on through and hit me in the head…could have killed me.”
Police immediately began to investigate when the damage reports started rolling in early Wednesday afternoon.
“We contacted D-O-T, got them out, shut down the express lanes,” said Chuck McPhilamy with the Marietta Police Department. But the Department of Transportation said nothing is structurally wrong with the bridge. Marietta police now believe someone is behind the attacks.
“We’re hoping that someone that was impacted by this may have stopped and saw someone and may give us a description,” said McPhilamy. “We’re also going to be looking into all the different cameras in the area to see if we can come up with who the suspect may be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.