Decatur Armory's free COVID-19 testing push

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) —If you're looking for a free coronavirus drive-thru testing site, there's one in DeKalb county that might be one of the best kept secrets.
We're talking about the Decatur Armory location. Traffic was very light Wednesday, and they're looking for more drive-thru patients for Thursday.
The location is 3736 Durham Park Road in Decatur and guardsmen and women have been seeing an average of about 60 to 80 drivers a day looking to get tested.
They're ready for drivers at 9 o'clock in the morning until 1 o'clock in the afternoon, seven days a week.
The nasal swab testing takes about 30 seconds.
Lt. Colonel Cope Rowell says you do not need a medical referral.
“It’s free. No insurance, no nothing just come. So, you’ll stay in your car you’ll keep your window rolled up the whole time. We'll have two guys at the front who’ll meet you basically check to see if you have an appointment and kind of guide you through the process of registering if you don’t have one,” said Rowell.
And you can find out your results about three days later, although they sometimes they come in earlier, or a few days later.
