Decatur BBQ Festival returns with mask requirements

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – The 20th Annual Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival kicks off this Saturday at the Legacy Park.
Folks will have a chance to enjoy four metro BBQ vendors and watch five different bands take the stage.
The festival has been raising money for charities across the Decatur area for years. After taking a year off due to the Pandemic, festival director, Michael Vajda says the hardest part was not being able to help those non-profit organizations.
“We’re here to raise money for local Decatur charities,” says Vajda, “so the hardest part last year was knowing we couldn’t raise those funds.”
Due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases, festival goers will be required to wear a mask despite their vaccination status.
The gates open at 1:30PM and the festival goes on until 10PM.
Tickets can be purchased here.
