The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Decatur County Sheriff's Lt. Justin Bedwell died as a result of the injuries he suffered after being shot during a chase late Saturday night.
The shooting happened in South Georgia near the Florida/Georgia border. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Seminole County deputy saw a man recklessly driving a white 2500 Chevrolet pickup truck. There was a passenger in the truck with the driver.
The deputy activated his police sirens and the driver, later identified as Troy Arthur Phillips, refused to stop.
“A second deputy joined the pursuit and the suspects began to fire a weapon from the truck in the direction of Seminole County deputies. Seminole County deputies returned fire”, according to a statement from the GBI.
The chase went into Decatur County, Georgia, where the suspect reportedly drove into the driveway of a Decatur County home. Moments later, the man and the truck's passenger attempted to enter the home by reportedly shooting through the door, a GBI spokesperson said.
“The homeowner returned fire and the suspects left the residence. As a Decatur County deputy was arriving in the area, one of the suspects shot at the deputy’s vehicle, striking the deputy.”
The deputy, Lt. Bedwell, was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. The suspects drove away in the pickup truck and a short time later deputies found the truck wrecked in a wooded area. Police arrested the truck’s passenger, Brad Phillips, 41. The driver, Troy Author Phillips, was arrested later on Sunday.
Our prayers go to the family, both blood & blue, of Lt. Justin Bedwell of the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office who died this morning after being shot in the line of duty. He paid the ultimate sacrifice, and we thank him for his service. ⚫️🔵⚫️ pic.twitter.com/RfOfN7mQd6— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) March 1, 2021
