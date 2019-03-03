DECATUR, GA (CBS46) A massive pothole on Kelly Chapel Drive in the DeKalb County has become a nightmare for drivers.
“It’s not a pot hole, I call it a death trap “ said DeKalb resident Tracy Rhodes as she showed CBS46 the gaping hole she says is responsible for thousands in damages to her car. “I ended up tearing up the front axel, bending the frame, bending the rim, busting the tire,” added Rhodes.
And she isn’t the only one who became victim to the massive hole where hubcaps now line the street.
“All of a sudden we heard a loud noise like I had actually hit something. Like I had hit a deer, or I hit something in the middle of the road that caused damage,” said Teddy Brown.
Brown and Rhodes are among nearly a dozen people who say they have sustained car damage by the pothole.
“It was full of water so it looked like it was evenly paved, I couldn’t see it, it look like everything was ok”, said Brown.
Rhodes says the county received complaint after complaint about the pothole and damages it was causing.
CBS46 began advocating those impacted by the pothole, and days after we got involved the county placed a metal plate over the hole.
They also sent us the following statement:
"DeKalb County has mobilized crews to temporarily fill the pothole located on Kelly Chapel Rd. in Decatur. The county has filled this pothole at least two times. Potholes cannot be repaired during inclement weather and six crews are on standby to make permanent repairs when weather permits."
Residents say the metal plate isn’t good enough.
“It’s a band aid and band aids wear off. Its not fair to tax payers in south DeKalb County where we have to come down here and damage our cars driving home," said Rhodes.
We also asked the county about reimbursing the drivers for their damages but when this story aired they hadn’t responded to those concerns.
(2) comments
... and once you finish that one there are a hundred more like it. Lots of work to do
B-**%--t. There have been plenty of nice days since that hole grew to that size and you don't need to wait for one to fix it. Did it twice already? Is that meant to impress us or show the incompetence?
