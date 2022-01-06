DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Family members of a hearing-impaired man, killed two days after Christmas, are pleading for answers.
It’s difficult for Ajah Jenkins to think about life without her cousin, Derricor Jenkins or DJ, as she affectionately called him.
“I’m just angry. I’m so angry,” Ajah said with tears rolling down her eyes. “Today I didn’t even want to get out of my bed, but I just knew I have to be the one to get my cousin’s face out there.”
DJ was found with a bullet in his chest on the night of Dec. 27, about a mile from his mom’s house on Flat Shoals Parkway, near Boring Road. The 23-year-old later died at the hospital.
“I know there’s nothing that he could’ve done to make anybody want to hurt him,” Ajah said.
Ajah and DJ were best friends. She said she rarely saw him get angry. The oldest of three children, Ajah said DJ was a more of a nurturer than anything.
“DJ was always smiling,” she added. “He always made sure everybody around him was OK. He was just, he was peaceful. DJ was peaceful.”
The aspiring clothing designer also had been hard of hearing most of his life. Ajah said DJ didn’t care to wear his hearing aids because he knew how to read lips. He apparently was wearing an old pair the night he was killed; he’d lost his regular pair in a crash two weeks before his death, according to his family.
“Maybe somebody was trying to talk to him, and they could’ve thought he was ignoring him, but if he didn’t see that you were talking to him, of course, he wouldn’t be able to hear you."
As the DeKalb County Police Department works to identify a suspect in DJ’s murder, Ajah plans to keep his memory alive by wearing an orange ribbon: the color of gun violence awareness.
“Leave people alone. Let people live,” she pleaded. “It’s more to life than guns, more to life. They took away an innocent life.”
DKPD is asking anyone with info in this case to call Crime Stoppers or investigators at 770-724-7850.
