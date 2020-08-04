DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City Schools of Decatur announced Tuesday that all in-person activities and events have been suspended including athletics.
"At this time, all scheduled athletic events through September 25th are canceled," Dr. David Dude said. "Mr. Thomas, Athletics and Activities Director, will communicate if or when these games or meets will be made later in the season."
Superintendent Dr. David Dude said the reasoning behind this is the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Dude also took aim at perceived problems with data coming from all levels of government that is complicating the decision-making when it comes to opening schools and school events.
"It is unfortunate, but we are unable to consistently rely on data and recommendations we receive from government institutions charged with public health because those data and recommendations are being heavily influenced by politics rather than science," Dr. Dude wrote in a note released by Decatur High School Principal Rochelle Lofstrand.
Dr. Dude did say the "decision to close and/or go virtual with programs will be re-evaluated by September 18th with the possibility of a different decision begin implemented after September 25."
