Decatur, Ga. (CBS46)-- The city of Decatur is deciding on whether to require people to wear masks in public spaces.
The Decatur Commission has heard complaints that not enough people are wearing masks.
Atlanta officials approved a mask mandate earlier this week.
Friday is the first day of a mask requirement in Brookhaven. Mayor John Ernst says people will be fined for not wearing a mask. Exceptions include children under ten years old, as well as people who are eating or in a car by themselves.
The mayor adds anyone who is not able to safely wear a mask should not go into public spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.