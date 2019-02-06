DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46)- A man has been arrested and charged for the death of a man in Stone Mountain.
Reginald Eugene Ussery, 40, was charged with felony murder in the death of Mark Moss December 26, 2018.
According to an arrest warrant, a verbal altercation between the suspect and the victim began at a convenience store and continued at a nearby apartment complex. Ussery is accused of shooting Moss several time with a handgun.
Authorities located Ussery February 6, 2019 at an apartment complex in Stone Mountain. He was taken into custody at the DeKalb County Jail.
