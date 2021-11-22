DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — A 27-year-old man named Justin Gold has been convicted of killing a family friend over a $125 debt, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney. Gold has been convicted of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Knife during the Commission of a Felony.
The fatal incident occurred on Sept. 11, 2018, in Decatur. 38-year-old Antoine DePass, a family friend, traveled to Gold’s apartment to pay him $125 he claimed he was owed. Gold became angry with DePass, pulled out a knife, and stabbed him nearly 20 times in the face, head, chest and heart. Gold left DePass bleeding in the grass, changed his clothes, collected the weapon, and called an Uber. When the driver arrived and saw the victim, she questioned Gold. He claimed not to know the victim and tried to convince her to drive away. The driver refused and called 911. Gold fled the scene.
When police arrived, DePass had succumbed to his injuries. The Uber driver gave a description of Gold, his Uber username and the address to which he had requested transport. Officers found Gold at the Missionary Drive address provided by the driver. He attempted to flee, but officers were able to get him into the patrol car, along with a bag the Uber driver had seen him carrying. The bag contained Gold’s identification, clothing with blood on the pants, and a large butcher knife also covered in blood. The defendant was taken to headquarters for questioning where he changed his story multiple times before claiming he acted in self-defense.
Following his conviction, Gold was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 5 years to run consecutively by DeKalb Juvenile Court Judge Fatima El-Amin, sitting for DeKalb Superior Court Judge Asha Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.