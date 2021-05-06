DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A nearly 100-year-old man was found shot to death inside his Decatur home, and now two people are behind bars.
On Tuesday, DeKalb County police responded to a home on the 800 block of Wintergreen Lane after receiving a person shot call around 10:20 p.m.
When they arrived to the scene, officers found 97-year-old William Scott dead inside his home. It appeared Scott suffered from a gunshot wound, the medical examiner later reported.
After further investigation, police arrested Mark Fleck and Devin Young Wednesday night, both charged with murder. Investigators believe Fleck and Young allegedly shot Scott to death. The two were transported to DeKalb County Jail.
Authorities are working to determine a motive surrounding the shooting. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest details on this developing story.
