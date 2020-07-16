ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A Decatur man pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal mail carrier and brandishing a gun after he allegedly sought to find a large amount of marijuana.
According to U.S. Attorney Byung Pak, on March 2, 2019, a mail carrier had just delivered a package to a restaurant in Tucker, Georgia. As the carrier began to walk away, Michael Terrell, 25, grabbed the package and followed the mail carrier back to his vehicle.
The U.S. Attorney said Terrell then tried to block the mail carrier's access to the vehicle before forcing his way into the vehicle and taking the keys. Terrell then began rummaging through the vehicles trying to find a large quantity of marijuana that was allegedly missing from the delivered package. U.S. Attorney Pak's office said Terrell then pulled a gun on the mail carrier and ran from the scene.
As DeKalb County Police and U.S. Postal Inspectors began investigating, they discovered Terrell was under indictment in Fulton County for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute along with possession of a firearm during a felony from a December 7, 2018 case.
“Terrell’s conduct is especially egregious as he showed no regard for the life of the mail carrier who was simply doing his job,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “This kind of senseless attack jeopardizes the safety of both postal employees and the general public.”
