DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — A man named James Beard has been convicted of shooting and killing his wife while their four children waited in a car in 2017.
A jury in DeKalb County announced the verdict on Nov. 5, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney.
According to a press release, the fatal incident happened on March 31, 2017, at an apartment complex on Panthersville Road in Decatur.
James Beard and Angela Bishop had been in a relationship for 13 years. The victim and their children lived in South Carolina. Beard had moved to Georgia in 2016 during a break in the relationship. When the relationship resumed, Bishop began traveling to Georgia to visit Beard.
Investigators say the couple had a violent relationship prior to the shooting and Beard had been arrested twice in South Carolina for domestic violence. A few weeks before the murder, Beard and Bishop married suddenly, surprising those who knew them. Bishop shared with family that she felt she had made a mistake.
The DA says that on the day of Bishop's death, she had driven from South Carolina and knocked on Beard's door. After he opened the door, he shot her. He then carried her downstairs and asked a bystander to call 911.
Beard was sentenced to life in prison plus 5 years.
