DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — A Decatur man was convicted to killing his girlfriend in 2019 and was sentenced to life in prison last Thursday.
56-year-old Antonio Taylor killed his girlfriend, 37-year-old Aisha Dixon, on April 28, 2019, at the Spring Valley Apartments on Misty Water Drive.
According to the DeKalb County District Attorney, Taylor became enraged when he returned from a weekend trip and discovered his girlfriend have been with another man while he was gone.
The DA says that Taylor beat and strangled Dixon to death. According to a press release, all of her ribs were broken and she had numerous blunt force trauma injuries all over her body.
Dixon's 12-year-old son reportedly witnessed the beating.
The couple was kicked out of the apartment they were living in because of the fight. When Taylor's daughter arrived to pick them up, she and her boyfriend noticed Dixon sitting on the ground, leaning on a car and mumbling. Taylor told his daughter that Dixon was drunk.
Next, Taylor reportedly carried Dixon inside of his daughter's apartment, dropping her in the process and causing a gash on her head that did not bleed. He then gave her a bath and left her lying on the floor.
Eventually, he took her to Grady memorial Hospital and told the emergency room staff that she fell down the stairs. They realized she had been dead for quite some time and called police.
Taylor ultimately admitted to strangling Dixon, according to the DA. This is not the first time Taylor has killed someone. Taylor previously served 12 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.
