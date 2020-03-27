DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- The mayor of Decatur, Patti Garrett, issued an emergency order Friday to extend the grace period for property taxes.
The grace period for paying the first installment of Decatur property taxes has been extended to July 15.
Tax bills will be mailed the week of March 30 and due June 1, according to officials. With the extended grace period, no penalties and interest will be applied if the principal is paid by July 15, 2020.
Mayor Garrett released the following statement:
“We know families and businesses are struggling financially while also being concerned about their health and the health of their loved ones. This extension will provide property owners some extra time to make this payment.”
According to the press release, the City is assessing the consequence of the public health emergency on its finances and will be developing a budget that reflects the anticipated impacts while continuing to maintain quality services including police and fire protection, emergency management, and sanitation services. Property taxes also support our local school system.
