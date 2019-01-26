DECATUR, GA (CBS46) The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect allegedly connected tot the January 19 fatal shooting of Charles Smith.
On Friday January 25, 27-year-old Brandon Tyrone Smith was arrested and charged with murder. Authorities say Smith shot the victim several time on Wyndham Park Circle.
Smith was taken into custody at an Atlanta business and transported to DeKalb County Jail.
A motive has not been determined.
