DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local mother claims she put down money for her daughter’s birthday party only for a Decatur venue to shut its doors – without warning.
Holly Bentley attended a party at Jack N’ Elle Playhouse in August and thought it would be the perfect venue to host her daughter’s third birthday.
“We didn’t have a birthday party last year due to COVID,” Bentley said. “So, she’s never really had a birthday party and we really wanted to do something special for her.”
Bentley paid a $160 deposit for the party which would be held in November. She sent the invitations out Monday and had a few follow-up questions for the owner. She said she reached out to owner via phone and email but didn’t receive and answer.
So, she drove by the business in the Vista Grove Plaza Shopping Center, and it was completely empty. The owner and business appeared to have vanished.
“At first it was panic,” Bentley said. “My daughter is going to be devastated. I invited all this 2- and 3-year-olds. What am I going to do? And the then the second thought was I hope the owners are OK.”
State business license records show the registered owner of Jack N’ Elle Playhouse is Romana M. Sullivan. She registered the business in 2017 and it’s currently listed as “active/compliance.” CBS46 contacted Sullivan multiple times. The phone went straight to voicemail on our final attempt.
Bentley said she hates to see a business falter, especially after the pandemic, but she said leaving paying customers in the dark is no way to do business. She simply wants her deposit back.
“I just hope they’ll make it right,” she added. “We have a great community and I just don’t want anybody else to fall victim to this.”
On Thursday, another business owner heard about Bentley’s dilemma and offered their space for her daughter’s birthday party in November.
