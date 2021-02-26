The city of Decatur announced its police chief will retire in April 2021.
Police Chief Mike Booker spent the last 15 years as police chief after serving a total of 30 years on the force.
Chief Booker began his career as a patrol officer in 1990, rising the ranks along the way to his appointment to the top job in June 2006.
“Under Chief Booker’s leadership, the Decatur Police department has grown to be one of the most highly regarded departments in Georgia, if not the southeast,” City Manager Andrea Arnold said.
“While Chief Booker is going to be sorely missed, I know that his legacy of integrity, empathy and selfless public service remains embedded in the culture of the department. He’s known for saying that our police officers are community relations officers that enforce the law. This simple statement reflects Chief Booker’s forward-thinking and progressive philosophy that reflects our community.”
According to a statement from Chief Booker, “It has been an honor and privilege to have worked with so many outstanding and professional officers during my career. They are some of the most dedicated and salt of the earth people that I have ever met. I have also been fortunate to have worked with and for many Decatur employees over the past 30 years. I am so thankful and appreciative of the members of this community and the partnerships and friendships that we have developed over the years. They have definitely helped make our department what it is today.”
Decatur officials reported Deputy Chief Scott Richards will serve as the Acting Police Chief while the city searches for a permanent replacement.
