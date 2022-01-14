DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Decatur Police Department has issued warrants for 20-year-old Torrence Hall of DeKalb County in connection to the kidnapping and shooting of a woman on Dec. 30.
Hall will be charged with one count of kidnapping, once count of aggravated assault and one count of armed robbery.
PREVIOUS STORY: Photos of possible suspect who forced woman to withdraw money from Decatur ATMs
Police say that Hall kidnapped a woman on North Arcadia Avenue and forced her to drive to several ATMs and withdraw money. At the last stop, he reportedly shot the woman in her leg.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Torrence Hall, please contact the Decatur Police at 404-373-6551 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.
