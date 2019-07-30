ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Decatur Police are asking the public for assistance in locating suspects they say broke into a car.
The car break-in happened Thursday, July 25, at around 5 a.m., near the 200 block of Oak Lane, police said.
According to police, a concrete saw was taken from the vehicle.
After the break-in, the suspects left in a white car.
Decatur Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspects to contact Investigator Lindsey at Robert.lindsey@decaturga.com or 678-553-6628.
