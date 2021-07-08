DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- City of Decatur police are trying to identify a person accused of mail theft and car break-ins.
Police said the crimes happened around 1 a.m. July 5th on South McDonough Street.
Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Robert Lindsey at robert.lindsey@decaturgaq.com or 678-553-6628 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS to remain anonymous.
