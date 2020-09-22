DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Parents and teachers united Tuesday to demand transparency and a safe plan from City Schools of Decatur.
“There has to be a middle ground between virtual and all going back to school five days a week,” parent Kerry Ludlam said.
Retired City Schools of Decatur teaching assistant of 14 years Kati Jonker believes it’s dangerous to rush kids back to school when the numbers throughout the state continue to rise.
“I just think that the numbers aren’t low enough, it’s not safe for the teachers to be pushed back into the classroom,” says Jonker.
Teachers explained to CBS46's Barmel Lyons that the school sytem's plan ignores the clear preference of 82% of teachers and 65% of parents request to remain virtual in the midst of flu season and the predicted second wave of COVID-19.
“I have heard for the past month how hard they’re working and they foster learning, community and laughter all virtually, and just to think that we’d rush away from that to a less safe situation is really heartbreaking,” Kerry Ludlam says.
Decatur residents like Ludlam are demanding an open town hall from the superintendent and an additional report containing survey data, public health data, and the rationale used to design the plan.
“Our teachers are really the back bone of what makes our school system so amazing,” says Ludlam.
