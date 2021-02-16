Decatur woman found dead in her home, faced charges for assaulting her child

A Decatur woman who faced charges for assaulting her six-year-old son in 2020 was recently found dead in her home.
Now, her family wants to know who’s responsible.
Sunday January 10th was the last time anyone heard from 41-year-old Rochelle Riley.
“No one could get in contact with her for a couple of days,” said her brother, Robert Rilley.
On Thursday, January 14th, her brother says they went to her house in the Panthersville area.
“First my nephew went over, I went over, then my nephew lifted up the garage and we smelled an odor, Rilley added.
They called 911. Police found her dead on her couch with two bullet holes in her head.
This isn’t the first time police have been called in reference to Riley.
The police report says she was in a custody battle with her son’s father, and the two had an extensive history of domestic violence.
“A couple of situations she did talk to me about, she never really went into detail with me,” her brother told CBS46’s Melissa Stern.
Back in January of 2020, she was facing charges for assaulting her then six-year-old son.
Police sent out an Amber Alert after she allegedly assaulted the child at his father’s home, before putting him in the back of a car and driving away.
“I think it was more of her reaching out for attention than anything, she wouldn’t hurt her child, you know what I’m saying,” added Rilley.
A spokesperson for the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said this case is currently in an investigative posture, pending indictment.
However, in light of this recent development, the matter will be updated to a status known as Not Presented to Grand Jury or NPGJ, and subsequently closed.
Now -- her death is being investigated as a homicide, but no suspects have been arrested in the case.
“A couple of speculations, but I don’t know who she was involved with at the time,” said Rilley.
The police report says she was also having issues with a different ex-boyfriend, who family suspect might be involved.
If anyone knows anything about her death, contact Dekalb County police or Crime Stoppers 404-577-tips (8477).
